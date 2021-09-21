LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:SCD opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

