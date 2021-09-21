Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$86.38. The company had a trading volume of 337,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$92.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

