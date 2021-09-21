Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in August

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 16,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 728,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,873,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

