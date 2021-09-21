Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 16,459 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $38,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.