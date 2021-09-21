Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $50.02 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.71% of Freshpet worth $50,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 23.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 196.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -349.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.35. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

