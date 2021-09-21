Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 215,636 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $876.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.