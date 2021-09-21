Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,400,000 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,866,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

