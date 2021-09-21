Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,213 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.83% of The Bancorp worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.