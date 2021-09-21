Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 35,856 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,856 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 256.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288,305 shares of company stock worth $344,213,215 over the last quarter.

JAMF stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

