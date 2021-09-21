Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.