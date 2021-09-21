LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,729 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

