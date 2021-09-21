LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,718 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,709. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

