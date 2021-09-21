Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $520.00 at Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $419.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average of $353.79. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

