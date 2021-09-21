Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,645,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 7,305,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

