Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,645,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 7,305,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.
Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
