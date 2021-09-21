Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $347.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $347,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

