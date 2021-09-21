Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $404.83 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of NIKE worth $404,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $155.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $246.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

