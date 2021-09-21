Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $677.45 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.26% of AON worth $677,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $288.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

