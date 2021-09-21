Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 23,989 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $830,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,377.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,438.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,345.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

