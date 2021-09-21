MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.