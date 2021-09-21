Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after buying an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 97,842 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,526. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $813.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

