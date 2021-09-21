Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the quarter. Magnite makes up 2.3% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Magnite worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,656. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

