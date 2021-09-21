Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLVF. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

