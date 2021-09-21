Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 812,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.9 days.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 7,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

