MAPS Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $38.37 million and $602,285.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,945,196 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

