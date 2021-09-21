Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

GGG stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

