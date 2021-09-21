Marco Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,110 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

