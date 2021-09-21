Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

