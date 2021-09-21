Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

