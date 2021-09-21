Marco Investment Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Marco Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $14,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 424,900 shares of company stock worth $25,379,443 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

