Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

