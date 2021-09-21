Marlin (POND) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Marlin has a total market cap of $62.56 million and approximately $42.79 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00173053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00111704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.87 or 0.07015804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.41 or 1.00963732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00788551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

