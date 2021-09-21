Marlin Price Reaches $0.0849 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Marlin has a market capitalization of $62.56 million and $42.79 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00173053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00111704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.87 or 0.07015804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.41 or 1.00963732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00788551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

