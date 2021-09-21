Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc. “

MRAC has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

