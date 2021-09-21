Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Buys $226,050.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
