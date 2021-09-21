Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Buys $226,050.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 12.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

