Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.61% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $133,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day moving average is $357.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.74 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

