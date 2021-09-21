Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 49,035 shares of company stock valued at $152,586 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

MMLP opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.