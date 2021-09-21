Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $36,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

