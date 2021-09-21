Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head to Head Comparison

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56% Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 89.28%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -4.37 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 26.82 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

