McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

