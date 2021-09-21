Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $25.11 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,904,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.