Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $47.39 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 5.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $47,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nordson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Nordson by 8.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NDSN stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.09. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,933. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.