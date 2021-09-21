Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $205.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.95. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $210.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

