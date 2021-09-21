Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 24 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $7.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.33. 31,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,395. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $300.70 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

