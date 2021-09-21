MediShares (MDS) Hits Market Cap of $8.35 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. MediShares has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $423,470.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00132518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045544 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

