MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,938,800 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 1,397,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.1 days.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEGEF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

