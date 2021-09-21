Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.42.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

