Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.69 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 377.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 189,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $578,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Welltower stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

