Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

