Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 14,615 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAX. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 175.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 211,436 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 203,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

