Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 49 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $528.82 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

